This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Streamers Get Their Hands On the New Spiritborn Class in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 15 min ago
by
Garmanoth
During the recent
Spiritborn Class Reveal Livestream
, Blizzard gave players a small taste of the new Spiritborn Class coming to Diablo 4 in the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion! That small taste has left players thirsty for
more
, and thankfully, Diablo 4 content creators Fame_, MacroBioBoi, Raxxanterax, and wudijo visited Xbox Game Studios for a hands-on look at the Spiritborn class, and they have lots to share.
Diablo 4 Spiritborn Class Reveal Summary
Fame_
Fame_ has been diligently testing out the Spiritborn with an emphasis on character customization and personalization - during her livestream, she tested the various Animal Guardians, but appeared to favor The Centipede.
Fame_ on Twitch Fame_ on YouTube
MacroBioBoi
MacroBioBoi has been feverishly testing and theorycrafting what we expect will one day be some of the best builds for the new Spiritborn Class. Partway through his livestream of the Spiritborn, MacroBioBoi is joined by Diablo 4 Narrative Designer,
Eleni Rivera
and Lead Class Designer, Bjorn Mikkelson.
MacroBioBoi on Twitch MacroBioBoi on YouTube
Raxxanterax
Raxxanterax has been focused on playtesting
all
aspects of the Spiritborn to give viewers a comprehensive look at the new class. During his sit down with the Spiritborn, Raxx is joined by Diablo 4 Game Director,
Brent Gibson
and Art Director, Nick Chilano.
Raxxanterax on Twitch Raxxanterax on YouTube
wudijo
wudijo has never been one to shy away from a good deep dive, and took extra care to go over the many intricacies of the Spiritborn Class during his playtesting! While exploring the new class, wudijo is joined by Diablo 4 Community Director,
Adam Fletcher
, Lead Class Designer, Bjorn Mikkelson, and Game Director,
Brent Gibson
.
wudijo on Twitch wudijo on YouTube
There are a ton of cool new features coming to Diablo 4 in its first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, but the Spiritborn Class is probably one of the most exciting! Based on what you've seen so far, what do you think of the upcoming Spritborn? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below - we want to hear what you're thinking!
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview Spiritborn Class Overview
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post