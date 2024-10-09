Stream Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred on Discord to Earn Free Cosmetics!

even more free cosmetics

Stream Vessel of Hatred on Discord

From October 8—October 15, stream yourself playing Diablo IV on Discord and earn the mighty Sea of Voices Weapon Bundle. To earn these tools of demonic dismemberment, check the Discover tab in Discord to accept this Quest, and then stream at least 15 minutes of Diablo IV to your friends on Discord.

Once you’ve completed this, you’ll earn a code in Discord that can be redeemed online here, or in the Battle.net App. While you can only redeem the code online or in Battle.net, the rewards are eligible for all platforms.

This Discord Quest is eligible on PC for any region where both Diablo IV and Discord are available.

If you need a place to share your journey into Nahantu to earn these rewards, head to the Sanctuary Discord and stream to fellow wanderers in there. You can join the Discord at discord.gg/diablo4.