State of the Necromancer Class - Diablo 4 Season 6 PTR

Source Bug

Desecrated Ground Instances from the same source do not stack.

Rapid Ossification This passive does not reward any additional cooldown reduction for spending over 100 essences, primarily achieved through Bone Spirit.

Reaping Lotus' Aspect This aspect prevents Sever from casting twice with the appropriate gear stat.

Aspect of Gore Quills Instances of Blood Lance conjured from this aspect cannot Overpower.

The Mortacrux Spawning a skeleton while 5 are already present will cause the new skeleton to despawn dealing 0 damage.