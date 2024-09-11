This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
State of the Necromancer Class - Diablo 4 Season 6 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 7 min ago
by
justaureus
With the Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR, players were able to get a sneak peek at some of the changes coming in Vessel of Hatred. While some of the most anticipated changes are yet to be experienced (such as Spiritborn), players were still able to get a feel for how their tried-and-true builds would feel - and in some cases, bugs were discovered that affect both classes and specific builds.
Our Necromancer writer justaureus scoured the Season 6 PTR for bugs related to the class, and was able to provide details on how these bugs could affect Necromancers going forward. Read on to find out what you may need to worry about in Vessel of Hatred until these bugs are fixed!
State of the Necromancer
The Necromancer aims to fulfill a fantasy that has been core to Diablo since the second installment of the series. In some cases, this class falls short of that goal due to numerous bugs that limit the key systems that are crucial to a build's success. Compiled here below are some of the most impactful bugs from the Diablo 4 Season 6 PTR that are holding the Necromancer class back.
Necromancer Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
Source
Bug
Desecrated Ground
Instances from the same source do not stack.
Rapid Ossification
This passive does not reward any additional cooldown reduction for spending over 100 essences, primarily achieved through
Bone Spirit
.
Minions
Many aspects unintuitively do not apply to Minion damage. Some of these include
Needleflare Aspect
,
Aspect of the Damned
,
Aspect of Grasping Veins
,
Aspect of Elements
,
Conceited Aspect
,
Edgemaster's Aspect
, and
Aspect of Retribution
.
Reaping Lotus' Aspect
This aspect prevents
Sever
from casting twice with the appropriate gear stat.
Aspect of Gore Quills
Instances of
Blood Lance
conjured from this aspect cannot Overpower.
The Mortacrux
Spawning a skeleton while 5 are already present will cause the new skeleton to despawn dealing 0 damage.
Summoning Damage
Thorns damage is not increased by Summoning Damage.
This list is not intended to be representative of all bugs present within the class, but rather to call attention to some of the most impactful. Each one of these bugs has a wide-reaching impact on the overall experience when playing many Necromancer builds. From missing out on massive damage to forcing a more clunky playstyle to be effective, these bugs have certainly overstayed their welcome.
Diablo 4 Necromancer Class Overview - Season 5
As Season 6 approaches, we can hope that through a combined effort of detailed bug reports, general player feedback, and development effort from Blizzard these build-tarnishing bugs can be fixed and Necromancer can once again fulfill the grim fantasy that so many players live for.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post