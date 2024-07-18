This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spiritborn Unique Items in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 16 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With today's reveal of the Spiritborn Class, a whole new section of Sanctuary is opening up to us. Between new skills, new Legendary Aspects, and more, Spiritborn are breathing new life into Diablo 4 with an absolute flood of new content. Of course, no class would be complete without their own Unique Items - and we're taking a look at two of the recently showcased Spiritborn Uniques.
While the data may not be fully complete, these Unique Items are presented as seen in the recent content creator preview event for the Spiritborn class. As more information is revealed, we'll update you with the latest and greatest - stay tuned!
These tooltips are placeholders in our system until we are able to pull official information - stay tuned for more updates!
A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the Unique item information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
Spiritborn Unique Items
