Spiritborn Skill Tree Revealed - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the skill information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!

Keywords

Basic Skills

Thrash (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Ferocity

Withering Fist (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Vulnerable

Thunderspike (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Vulnerable

Rock Splitter (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Resolve

Core Skills

Rake (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Ferocity

Ferocity

Stinger (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Vulnerable

Healthy

Vulnerable

Quill Volley (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Vulnerable

Crushing Hand (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Barrier

Resolve

CORE PASSIVES

Focus Skills

Vortex (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Barrier

Soar (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Unstoppable

Vulnerable

Toxic Skin (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Vulnerable





Ravager (Rank 1/5)

Tags: Focus, Jaguar, Incarnate

Cooldown: 20 seconds

Lucky Hit Chance: 31%



Passive: Minimum Ferocity increased by 2.



Active: Unleash a savage roar, causing all your attacks to trigger additional strikes dealing 60% damage for 6 seconds.



Damage Type: Fire Damage



UPGRADES



Enhanced Ravager

Ravager's duration is extended by 2 seconds per kill while active. This bonus is reduced by 0.25 each kill, to a minimum of 0.50 seconds.



Measured Ravager

While Toxic Skin is active, your Poisoning deals an additional 25% of its damage over time as Critical Strikes to Vulnerable enemies.



Replenishing Ravager

Ravager passively stockpiles any Healing you receive up to 40 stacks. While active, Ravager spends stacks to strike Elite enemies up to an additional 4 times.





FOCUS PASSIVES

Defensive Skills

Concussive Stomp (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Barrier

Unstoppable

Counterattack (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Ferocity





Scourge (Rank 1/5)

Tags: Defensive, Centipede

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Lucky Hit Chance: 21%



Call forth a wave of insects that bite enemies, Fearing and Slowing them for 3 seconds and applying 100% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.



Damage Type: Poison Damage



UPGRADES



Enhanced Scourge

Each time you hit an enemy with Scourge, you gain 1% increased damage vs Crowd Controlled enemies for 6 seconds, up to 50%.



Adaptable Scourge

Lucky Hit: Hitting an enemy affected by Scourge has up to a 50% chance to Life Steal 35% of the damage done.



Reinforced Scourge

Casting Scourge grants 100% of your Maximum Vigor over 6 seconds.





Armored Hide (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Resolve

DEFENSIVE PASSIVES

Resolve

Ferocity

Potency Skills

Touch of Death (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Rushing Claw (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Ferocity

Razor Wings (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Vulnerable

Barrier

Payback (Rank 1/5)

UPGRADES

Unstoppable

POTENCY PASSIVES

Ultimate Skills

The Devourer

UPGRADES

The Hunter

UPGRADES

Ferocity

The Seeker

UPGRADES

Vulnerable

The Protector

UPGRADES

Unstoppable

ULTIMATE PASSIVES

Key Passives





Vital Strikes

You deal 100% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.



After making an enemy Vulnerable, your next Direct damage dealt to them:

- Heals you for 2% of your Maximum Life

- Generates 5 Vigor

- Removes the Vulnerable effect









Noxious Resonance

Your Critical Strikes cause enemies to burst 100% of the Total Poisoning on them as Poison damage to those around them.









Adaptive Stances

The Base Spirit of a Skill cast grants:

- Eagle: 30% Movement Speed

- Gorilla: 30% Damage Reduction

- Jaguar: 30% Attack Speed

- Centipede: 30% Life Steal



Casting a Skill of a different Base Spirit swaps to the new bonus and increases all damage by 30% for 5 seconds



