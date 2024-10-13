This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spiritborn Endgame Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred - Quill Volley, Touch of Death, Payback, & More!
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
Tharid
Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4's first expansion, has been out for less than a week, and players are starting to reach Level 60. As usual with new classes introduced during expansions, the fresh Spiritborn looks to be the community's favorite class choice. Now that players are looking to refine their Spiritborn builds to fly through the endgame, we want to showcase a total of six Spiritborn Endgame Build Guides, featuring a quick intro to the build, a build planner embed, and a link to the build guide down below!
Season 6 Best Spiritborn Builds Season 6 Best Endgame Builds
Quill Volley
Spiritborn
Quill Volley Spiritborn Quick Facts
Quill Volley Spiritborn Build Guide
The
Quill Volley Spiritborn
joins the fray with some of the highest potentials amongst all Spiritborn builds. Sending out a plethora of feathers at once with
Quill Volley
Sending out a plethora of feathers at once with Quill Volley, this build is stacked with everything one might want. Tankiness, high damage both in single-target and AoE, fast movement speed - there's so much to love.
Touch of Death
Spiritborn
Quill Volley Spiritborn Quick Facts
Touch of Death Spiritborn Build Guide
The
Touch of Death Spiritborn
revolves around the Potency Skill,
Touch of Death
, turned into a Core Skill with . This is the primary damage source for the build, dealing respectable Damage Over Time with frequent bursts of big damage coming from
Noxious Resonance
Noxious Resonance - though this build is heavily focused on boosting Damage Over Time, Critical Strike Chance and Damage are also both important to get the most out of this Key Passive. All Spiritborn builds are visually satisfying to play, and the Touch of Death Spiritborn is no different: this is a very flashy and fun build!
Basic Skill Spiritborn
Basic Skill Spiritborn Quick Facts
Basic Skill Spiritborn Build Guide
The
Basic Skill Spiritborn
is exactly that - a Spiritborn build revolving around the use of Basic Skills as its primary source of damage. Players familiar with Diablo 3’s Monk class will feel right at home using the Spiritborn’s Basic Skills. Much like the Monk class, each of the Spiritborn’s Basic Skills is a three-hit combo with the third strike being the strongest.
The powerful
Sepazontec
Quarterstaff fuels this build, allowing every Basic Skill cast to always attack with the third and most powerful strike. Combine that with the thematic
Aspect of Combined Strikes
Aspect of Combined Strikes, and this build escapes the "one button rotation" feeling many other Basic Skill builds suffer from.
Payback
Spiritborn
Payback Spiritborn Quick Facts
Payback Spiritborn Build Guide
The Payback Spiritborn
is a build centered around attacks like and storing Vigor until max capacity is reached. Using
Rod of Kepeleke
and we expel the vigor causing massive damage in one hit. Bounding across the fields of misery with , nothing can hide from this Relentless Hunter.
In support of Jaguar, we bring a couple of skills from the Gorilla Spirit Hall to reinforce our build. brings much-needed Crowd Control and Dodge. brings the mighty power of the primates upon our enemies. Weaving in and out of the two Spirits
Adaptive Stances
Adaptive Stances strengthens our resolve to end Mephisto's terror.
Thorns Jaguar Spiritborn
Thorns Jaguar Spiritborn Quick Facts
Thorns Jaguar Spiritborn Build Guide
The Thorns Jaguar Spiritborn
brings incredible tankiness and a massive focus on Thorns damage. It uses
Rake
Rake as its main damage ability, allowing us to apply Thorns damage to our enemies through the Gorilla Spirit Hall.
The Hunter
The Hunter is up often through various cooldown-reducing synergies, so it should be used the second it's up, giving us a lot more damage.
Ravager
Ravager is in the same boat, needing to be used off cooldown, so we're consistently gaining the extra attacks.
Soar
ing
Ravager
Spiritborn
Soaring Ravager Spiritborn Quick Facts
Soaring Ravager Spiritborn Build Guide
Soaring Ravager Spiritborn combines the two hardest-hitting and fast-paced Spirit Halls in perfect harmony. Uniting the mobile aerial assault of Eagle and the voracious attacks of Jaguar, this build will leave the battlefield strewn with corpses in the blink of an eye. With a couple of key Uniques and Aspects, we add autonomy and efficiency.
Focusing on Eagle skill
Soar
, we utilize
Aspect of Turbulence
and
Scorn of the Earth
Scorn of the Earth to have three skills all cast simultaneously with the press of a button! From Mobility, Unstoppable, and Crowd Control to Vulnerable Applications, there is nothing this build can't do.
