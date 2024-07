Blizzard

Unleash the apex predator of the jungle.



Call upon the immense power of the Spirit Guardians to strike down foes with visceral ferocity.



Harness unique acrobatic movement, versatile playstyles, and the strength of your Spirit Guardians to lay waste to darkness across Sanctuary as Diablo IV's new class.



The Spiritborn joins the fray in Vessel of Hatred on October 8th.