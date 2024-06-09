This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spiritborn Class Gameplay Livestream on July 18th - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard just
released a new video
outlining several key features coming to Diablo 4 in the Vessel of Hatred Expansion, and perhaps one of the most exciting pieces of information pertains to the upcoming class - the Spiritborn. On July 18, 2024 Blizzard will livestream a gameplay overview of the Spiritborn class where they will be diving deep into the newest apex predator coming to Diablo 4.
According to Blizzard, the new Spiritborn class has literally been "built for the jungle, with a flow and feel can't wait for to experience" - the
perfect
class for players tackling the new jungle region coming to the game in Vessel of Hatred, Nahantu. Players looking forward to getting their hands on this new class won't want to miss Blizzards gameplay livestream on July 18.
Diablo 4 Expansion Features Revealed Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview
What feature coming to Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred are you most excited for - will you be making a Spiritborn class when it launches? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-06-09T16:04:22-05:00
Admittedly, Blizzard was supposed to add the paladin in the expansion. The gates to Heaven are open.
1
