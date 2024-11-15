This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spiritborn Class Changes Diablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 - Less Popular Skills Buffed
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 58 min ago
by
silec
While Spiritborn aren't getting as many buffs as other classes during the Season 6 Midseason Patch for Diablo 4, players will still notice some buffs to underused Skills and Aspects.
Spiritborn as a class are currently the top performers in Diablo 4, and Blizzard understands this; as such, most of the tuning is focused on underutilized Skills and Legendaries to bring them further in line with the rest of the classes. While no nerfs are planned for Season 6, however, players should keep in mind that pending bugfixes and tuning adjustments in store for Season 7 will leave Spiritborn in a much different state than they currently are.
DIablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes Spiritborn Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Mythic Unique Items
Shattered Vow
+400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% Damage Over Time Duration.
Andariel's Visage
Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%.
Unique Items
Penitent Greaves
Chill per second is now 3 times higher.
Endurant Faith
Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Bold Chieftain's Aspect
Maximum active Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 70%.
Aspect of Adaptability
Both effects now apply to Basic Skills even when they are not Cast, such as the free
Storm Strike
triggered from
Greatstaff of the Crone
.
Spiritborn
Skills
Withering Fist
Poisoning damage increased from 30% to 36%.
Slow increased from 30% to 40%.
Increased target spread from 3 to 5 enemies.
Toxic Skin
Passive damage increased from 30% to 36%.
Bonus
Toxic Skin
damage increased from 100% to 130%.
Damage increased from 15% to 36%.
Soar
Updated
Soar
's targeting on controller to land at targeted enemies instead of at max distance.
Razor Wings
Damage increased from 50% to 75%.
No longer has a short cooldown between casts.
Bonus damage per hit increased from 10% to 20%, maximum bonus increased from 80% to 100%.
Bonus Dodge duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
Toxic Globs's damage now scales with
The Devourer
's Skill Ranks.
Pestilence Swarm's damage now scales with
The Devourer
's Skill Ranks.
Passives
Intricacy
Bonus duration increased from 5 to 7 seconds.
Nourishment
Bonus Poisoning damage increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12% per rank.
Key Passives
Adaptive Stances
Bonus duration increased from 5 to 7 seconds.
Mythic Unique Items
Nesekem, the Herald
Duration between marks reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Invigorating Will
Chance to Heal increased from 10% to 25%.
Bruiser's Aspect
Armor increased from 1% to 2% per 1% missing Maximum Life.
Aspect of Avoidance
Dodge Chance increased from 4-8% to 6-10%.
Starving Ravager's Aspect
Vigor drain reduced from 25-5 to 14-4.
Aspect of Deflection
Damage increased from 25-32% to 26-54%.
Aspect of Soil Power
Damage increased from 45-60% to 180-250%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where
Nesekem, the Herald
was marking enemies slower than intended.
1
Comment by
CedricDur
on 2024-11-15T16:00:42-06:00
Aw, poor widdle Spiritborn needed buffs ^^
Comment by
Draeken
on 2024-11-15T16:43:41-06:00
Aw, poor widdle Spiritborn needed buffs ^^
I think someone missed an important part of the story.
1
