Speed Level Glyphs with the Abattoir of Zir
Diablo IV
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With the release of the Abattoir of Zir next week, players will be challenging themselves in new and exciting ways in Season of Blood. To get as far as you can in the new endgame challenge, you'll need to have skill, luck, and more than a little bit of perfect loot - and your Glyphs and Paragon boards will need to be cutting edge as well.
What happens, then, if you haven't leveled your Glyphs fully yet? Don't slog through Nightmare Dungeons - the Abattoir of Zir looks like it will be the best way to level Glyphs!
Diablo 4 Campfire Chat Liveblog Summary Abattoir of Zir Blog Post Released
As seen in the live Abattoir of Zir demonstration during Blizzard's most recent Campfire Chat, clearing even a level 1 Abattoir of Zir will grant 1,000 Glyph experience - an absolutely whopping amount for what should theoretically be a sub-10 minute run. Compare that to a level 100 Nightmare Dungeon, which only provides 206 Glyph experience - it's a massive improvement!
Players will naturally want to level their Tears of Blood unique Glyph, which has significantly steeper experience requirements than normal Glyphs, explaining the drastic increase.
What do you think of the huge jump in Glyph experience awarded in the Abattoir of Zir? Let us know in the comments below!
