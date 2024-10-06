This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Smoldering Ashes No Longer Level Locked in Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 4 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Smoldering Ashes are receiving a large change in Diablo 4 Season 6 - players will no longer have a level requirement to unlock them for use from your Battle Pass.
In the recent
Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Vessel of Hatred Notes
, Blizzard outlined changes to the Battle Pass structure that directly affect the unlocking of Smoldering Ashes for use in Season Blessings, including a description of what qualifies as Earned Favor:
Vessel of Hatred Patch Notes 2.0.1/2.0.2 New Season Blessings in Season 6
How Smoldering Ashes are acquired has been updated
We’ve removed the character level requirement on those tiers and implemented a new system where Smoldering Ashes can only be unlocked with Earned Favor.
Earned Favor is all the Favor you earn in-game by killing monsters, completing quests, and engaging with the Season Journey.
It does not include Favor awarded for anything outside of playing the game (tier skips).
Developer’s Note: These changes to Smoldering Ashes continue to ensure those who use Tier Skips cannot gain access to the benefits of Smoldering Ashes any sooner than players who don’t. You will also be able to claim and use Smoldering Ashes as soon as you’ve earned enough Favor—no more waiting around for your character to reach the level requirement. There’s a new icon on the Battle Pass reward track that displays your Earned Favor progress, so you’ll know exactly how far you are from unlocking your next Smoldering Ashes.
What this means for the average player is that you'll no longer have to hold off on claiming your Battle Pass rewards for Smoldering Ashes - the second you unlock them, you'll be able to use them for Seasonal Blessings. The change does mean, though, that players who purchase Tier Skips via the Premium Battle Pass won't have any pay-for-power mechanics. The playing field is still level - it's just easier to get now, and players who don't use Tier Skips shouldn't notice any difference at all.
What do you think of these new changes to Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4 Season of Hatred Rising? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-10-06T14:28:26-05:00
Good change.
1
