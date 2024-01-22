Skill Tree Respec, Skill Points & Gold Cost Preview Coming to Diablo 4 Season 3

Blizzard
We have introduced a new way for players to approach reworking their Skill Tree.
Developer's Note: he new Respec options allows players to easily refund or re-add their Skills in a flexible way. Our goal with these additionsis to make purchasing and refunding Nodes less time consuming while encouraging players to experiment more.
- Players can now refund whole paths orSkill clumps whilst seeing a preview of it all.
- Players can also see how many Skill points will be refunded to them and how much Gold it will cost in advance.