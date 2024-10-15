This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Several Mythic Uniques Buffed in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 - The Grandfather, Shako, Shroud of False Death
Posted
2 hr 58 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Several Mythic Uniques are receiving buffs in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3, including The Grandfather, Shako, and Shroud of False Death - take a look at the tuning!
While not every Mythic Unique is being buffed in this upcoming patch, it seems that Blizzard felt the All Stat and Life values were fairly low for many of them. No "major" affixes, such as Attack Speed while Berserking on
Shattered Vow
or Resource Generation on
Shroud of False Death
are receiving adjustments, but the buffs are still welcome across the board.
Mythic Unique Items
Doombringer
All Stats increased from 114 to 160.
Shattered Vow
Life increased from 444 to 1,200.
The Grandfather
Life increased from 662 to 1800.
All Stats increased from 150 to 220.
Shroud of False Death
Life increased from 222 to 800.
All Stats increased from 111 to 160.
Nesekem, the Herald
Life increased from 464 to 1200.
Harlequin Crest
Life increased from 465 to 800.
Andariel's Visage
All Stats increased from 77 to 110.
What do you think of the Mythic Unique buffs? Do you think these already powerful items needed more power? Let us know in the comments below!
Comment by
Sixpac
on 2024-10-15T13:24:40-05:00
I like!
