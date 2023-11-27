Septadot Wolf Druid Endgame Build Guide - Diablo 4 Season 2

Septadot Wolf Druid

The Septadot Druid thrives on doing massive round-ups of mobs, bringing them into close proximity with one another, and hitting them with all their dots simultaneously in hopes of lots of Lucky Hits and Critical Strikes fueling procs. This build uses Close mechanics both to do enormous damage to gathered mobs and to reduce damage from them. It can be a risky maneuver, but it's worth it -- there's nothing more satisfying than seeing a series of immense explosions ripping through your enemies all at once.

Septadot can be slow on single-target Elites and Bosses. There isn't any question about whether that mob will go down -- it just may take a little more time than it would with other builds. You will get procs on single-target dots, but a lot of the advantages you build for big groups just won't apply in single target. You have fewer chances for Lucky Hits, so you'll get fewer procs and fewer resets of your Companion skills. Your is reduced per kill, so you won't get cooldown reduction on bosses or elites unless they bring adds or you have Nightmare Portals in your dungeon (we LOVE Nightmare Portals!). Focusing on Nightmare Dungeons without end bosses is a great compromise.