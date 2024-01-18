This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Seneschal Stones Build Planner Beta Now Live - Build Your Seneschal Companion
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hours ago
by
Jezartroz
With Season 3 right around the corner, planning a build for your new Seneschal Companion can be a real hassle. What are the new Skills? Do we know what the Tuning Stones are yet? How can I mix and match to plan my build? We've got you covered! Wowhead is proud to unveil our Beta Seneschal Stones Build Planner Tool - letting you make the most of your playtime by planning ahead, so when it comes time to play you can just relax!
To see the full, interactive Diablo 4 Beta Seneschal Stones Build Planner, take a look at
each class available
for more information, then click to the Seneschal Stones tab.
With the addition of the new Seneschal Companion in Season 3, we'll be constantly updating our Build Planner Tool with the latest and greatest information - so you'll never be caught unawares as you fight Malphas and his minions. This Beta version of the planner will be updated with our database on the launch of Season 3, but for now we've done the hard work of gathering information from screenshots for you - simply click the slot you want to place a Governing or Tuning stone, then select the stone you wish to use on the left. You'll be able to plan out the exact build you want your mechanical companion to use when accompanying you through Sanctuary!
Season of the Construct Overview
For now, our Seneschal Stone planner is a work-in-progress: after all, we don't have the database information until Season of the Construct officially goes live. However, once the Season launches, check back in: this Build Planner tool will be fully updated as soon as we can datamine the information - meaning right on Day One of Season of the Construct!
We're constantly looking for new, exciting ways to help players enjoy the most of their playtime - and we have more surprises in store! For now, we can't wait to explore new skills, combinations, and builds, and we can't wait to see you in Sanctuary during the Season of the Construct and beyond!
Barbarian Build Planner Tool Druid Build Planner Tool Necromancer Build Planner Tool Rogue Build Planner Tool Sorcerer Build Planner Tool
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post