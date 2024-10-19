This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Secret Titles Found for Diablo 4 Season 6 Full Season Journey Completion
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
Jezartroz
A new Season means a new hidden Feath of Strength! As is tradition, players have two new titles to look forward to for fully completing the Season Journey in Vessel of Hatred's Season 6 and earning the achievement
Zakarum's Ally
.
Season 6 Season Journey
Just like in prior seasons, the Feat of Strength achievement will not show in your achievement journal until completed. Once you have earned it, you will gain the Prefix and Suffix titles
Zakarum's
and
Hope
. If you want these titles before they're gone, you're going to have to dive deep into Nahantu, kill tormented bosses, and explore everything that Season of Hatred Rising has to offer!
Thankfully, our Season Journey guide for Season 6 has everything you'll need to grab these two titles. This guide will help you get started, keep track of all the things to do, and show off all the cool rewards you can get. You'll be ripping through journey objectives in no time.
What's your favorite part of Season 6 so far? Let us know in the comments below!
