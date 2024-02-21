Secret Titles Found for Diablo 4 Season 3 - Season Journey Completion

I don't understand why the season journey even exists in D4. It's purpose was totally obliterated when they removed the visual rewards (like D3 used) and replaced them all with titles and the recent Emblem bull crap. And yes, I know the first 4 levels of the Season Journey in D3 used tier set pieces as the visual rewards, which doesn't exist in D4.For a brief moment, Season 2 gave a mount and barding, which was a step in the right direction, but then those kinds of rewards were gone with Season 3 (back to titles and the new Emblems).They need to just delete the Season Journey as a thing from D4 since it is EXTREMELY obvious they only care about the premium Battle Pass, since that is where 100% of all the worthwhile visual rewards live now.Edit: spelling fail
It’s genuinely disconcerting how many titles have no easily accessible explanation on how to acquire them. Why do these things need to be hidden at all? Especially on time sensitive titles that are tied to seasonal activities.There is a title prefix called “Ascendant” which I still can’t figure out how to obtain and there is virtually zero information about D4 titles and other in-game rewards online. Everything that’s out there is from back when the game first released and has not been updated at all, including on Wowhead.I get that the game has largely been a flop and no one cares enough to put this information together but it’s sad. Not to mention that none of this should even be necessary because that information should be available in the game’s interface. /sigh