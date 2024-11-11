This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Second Diablo 4 Developer Livestream Announced - Date Coming Soon
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Just as everyone is gearing up for the Diablo 4 Developer Campfire Chat tomorrow, Blizzard has surprised us with interesting news. In addition to the livestream tomorrow, there will be a second stream the week after!
Midseason Campfire Chat on November 12
While a date hasn't been set yet, it is uncommon to see back-to-back livestreams like this outside of more outwardly apparent events such as Season reveals, big game balance changes, new content previews, and PTR announcements. With us heading into the second half of Diablo 4's sixth Season, Blizzard might have something up their sleeve for the days ahead - could the second livestream potentially be for a PTR announcement?
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News