Seasons Will Continue to Release on Tuesdays - Diablo 4

Or, and hear me out, Blizzard could rotate what day of the week a season launches. Even if it was 2 Tuesday seasons for every 1 Friday season it'd be a step in the right direction. Also not sure why Blizzard is using an outdated idea of what work/life balance looks like. Not everyone wants to do a Monday-Friday and you can both ask your current employees what they'd like AND maybe hire people who'd want to work non-Banker hours.
3.5 days of downtime between seasons seems reasonable honestly. And yes, I know ending right as peak play starts for the week, aka weekends, is a weird thing.
i personally like fridays but that could be because i played alot of D3 where seasons landed on fridays. i kinda like my diablo hype on fridays and wow hype on tuesdays lol but all in all i dont care too much i guess so whatever works :P
The title seems a bit misleading, no? There is a tweet in the article from Adam stating they plan to release later in the week in future seasons... season 3 even ends on a Friday. Yet the title is "Seasons Will Continue to Release on Tuesdays"... why?