Seasonal vs Eternal Content Explained - Diablo 4 Season 5

Blizzard While threats loom in Nahantu, the Lord of Hatred’s dedicants are stirring themselves into a frenzy across Sanctuary. You can access the new Infernal Hordes feature across both Realms, where it will be interwoven through the Seasonal Questline on the Seasonal Realm, and accessible after a brief new Questline on the Eternal Realm.



Across both Realms, you’ll unlock a new Questline in World Tier III that introduces the Infernal Hordes feature. On the Seasonal Realm, you’ll experience an earlier Questline in World Tier I and II that guides you through the Seasonal Progression and seasonal content. Continue the Seasonal Progression while advancing to World Tier III to unlock the Infernal Hordes Questline which intertwines with the Seasonal Progression to help you earn more seasonal rewards.



Aside from the Seasonal Progression and seasonal content, the experiences on both Realms will be nearly the same when playing this new Questline.



To help visualize what can be accessed between the Seasonal and Eternal Realms, here is a summary:



As seen here, access the Seasonal Progression through the new Questline in World Tier I or II on the Seasonal Realm. Progress into World Tier III to continue your Seasonal Progression while unlocking and then playing the Infernal Hordes feature. On the Eternal Realm, simply access World Tier III to begin the Questline that introduces the Infernal Hordes.

