Seasonal Tempering Recipe Bug - Recipes Carry Over from Season 4 into Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Drapez
A new bug has emerged in Diablo 4 Season 5 where players who had unlocked Tempering Recipes in Season 4 unlocked them immediately in Season 5 - and this will not be hotfixed according to Blizzard.
Some players logging into Season of the Infernal Hordes noticed that something was amiss - the Tempering Manuals they had unlocked in Season 4 were still available, and they could use them immediately. Since the Blacksmith doesn't have any level requirement or priority quest attached to their services, players as low as Level 1 — or whenever they first get a Rare Item — are able to visit the Blacksmith and Temper Legendary quality Temper Affixes onto their gear.
Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher commented on the situation on X (formerly known as Twitter), and reported that while this wasn't intentional, Blizzard has no plans to hotfix this bug, allowing it to continue to exist for the duration of this season. Next season, however, Fletcher clarified that this bug would be fixed.
An example of a 45% Damage Temper on an item level 96 pair of gloves.
Do you think this bug should be hotfixed, or is it fine to let the players have a bit of fun? Let us know in the comments below!
