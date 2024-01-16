This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season of the Construct Trailer Released - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a short trailer introducing us to the Season of the Construct, Diablo 4's third season! With a focus on Zoltun Kulle and his mechanical creations, we'll be seeing more of our favorite talking head from Diablo 3 - and possibly learning more about the enigmatic mage.
Diablo 4 Season 3 Revealed Blog Post
What other secrets is Zoltun Kulle hiding in his vaults? We'll find out in Season of the Construct!
