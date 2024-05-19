This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season Journey Guide Now Live - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 25 min ago
by
Drapez
Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn has finally launched! Along with the new Seasonal Questline, as well as the
itemization changes
, players also gain access to the new Battle Pass, Season Blessings, and of course the latest Season Journey.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Season Journey Guide
After creating a Seasonal Character, players can press "U" to open up the Seasonal Menu. From this screen, players can access their progress, claim rewards, and read about all the Seasonal Objectives.
As players progress through each chapter, the promise of crafting materials from
Third Journey Crafting Cache
, summoning materials from
Fourth Journey Summoning Cache
, and Legendary and Unique gear from
Slayer's Equipment Cache
awaits!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Overview Diablo 4 Battle Pass Guide Season 4 Seasonal Questline
