Season Journey Gear Set Rewards in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
During today's
Developer Update Livestream
, Blizzard went into detail about a ton of the changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5, but one topic of discussion appeared to be missing - Season Journey rewards. According to a Tweet by Community Director
Adam Fletcher
, the class-specific gear set rewards introduced in Season 4 will continue into Season 5!
Like the previous season, in Season 5 players will earn specifically curated sets of class-specific Legendary Gear tailored toward a specific build. These sets are earned by progressing through Season 5's Season Journey - we've highlighted builds for each class below that will help you get the most out of these rewards in Season 5.
Barbarian - Double Swing
Double Swing Barbarian Endgame Build
Druid - Cataclysm & Companions
Zoo Companions Druid Endgame Build
Necromancer - Bone Spirit
Bone Spirit Necromancer Endgame Build
Rogue - Flurry & Dark Shroud
Flurry Rogue Endgame Build
Sorceress - Chain Lightning
Chain Lightning Sorcerer Endgame Build
These Seasonal Journey rewards are a great way to get a jumpstart in the new season, but don't worry if the above playstyles are not your favorite - Seasonal Journey rewards are expected to change every season.
Which class and playstyle above are you most interested in playing in Season 5? Tell us what you're thinking in the comments below!
1.5.0 Patch Notes Diablo 4 Season 5 Developer Update Summary Diablo 4 Season 5
