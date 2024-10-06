This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Season Journey Gear Set Rewards - Diablo 4 Season of Hatred Rising
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
Jaydaa
During the recent
Developer Update Livestream
, Blizzard detailed the changes coming to Diablo 4 in Vessel of Hatred, but one topic of discussion appeared to be missing - Season 6 Journey rewards. According to Community Director
Adam Fletcher
, the class-specific gear set rewards introduced in past seasons will continue for Season 6!
Barbarian - Weapon Mastery, Weapon Swapping (Walking Arsenal Key Passive)
Sorc - Elementalism, Conjurations
Necro - Shadow + Curses
Druid - Earth + Companions
Rogue - Agility + Stealth
SB - Kinda all since it's new
Like in previous seasons, Season 6 players will earn specifically curated sets of class-specific Legendary Gear tailored toward a specific build. These sets are earned by progressing through the Season Journey.
While we don't know the Legendary Aspect Rewards for each Chapter of the Season 6 Journey, we've highlighted a few that could be included for each class below.
Barbarian - Weapon Mastery
Barbarian Legendary Aspects
Druid - Earth & Companions
Druid Legendary Aspects
Necromancer - Shadow & Curses
Necromancer Legendary Aspects
Rogue - Agility & Stealth
Rogue Legendary Aspects
Sorceress - Elemental & Conjurations
Sorcerer Legendary Aspects
Spiritborn - All New Aspects
It's still very unclear which ones will be available for Spiritborn, so we've highlighted one from each of the spirit guardians. Check out all the legendary aspects available in our Spiritborn legendary aspect guide.
Spiritborn Legendary Aspects
These Season Journey rewards are a great way to get a jumpstart in the new season. Which class and playstyle above are you most interested in playing in Season 6? Tell us what you're thinking in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1 & 2.0.2 Update Notes Vessel of Hatred & Season 6 Developer Update Summary
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post