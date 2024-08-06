This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season 5 Leveling Builds & Guides - featuring Mekuna, Rob2628, XP Games, Rage Gaming, and Cliptis
Posted
2 hr 10 min ago
by
Arktane
With the release of Season 5, players are looking for the fastest way to level in the shortest Diablo 4 Season yet - thankfully, Mekuna, Rob2628, XP Games, Rage Gaming, and Cliptis have leveling guides, and we've got leveling builds!
Due to the upcoming release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, this Season will be shorter than all of the previous ones. That means that even though huge changes have been made to Experience Gain, flying through the leveling process is more crucial than ever. To make the most of your time in Season 5, we've gathered leveling guides from several Diablo 4 creators in one place - all with a convenient link to our Leveling Builds Tier List.
Best Leveling Builds in Diablo 4
While our Leveling Tier List is likely to receive some tweaks as people settle into the Season, don't worry - experience changes have made it easier than ever before to reach important milestones and ease pain points that builds formerly experienced. Check in frequently for the latest updates to our tier listings!
Content Creator Leveling Guides
Mekuna
Follow Mekuna on:
A wizard among Sorcerers, Mekuna is highly dedicated to optimizing everything Sorcerer related and keeping the most up-to-date information available to those magically inclined. Focusing on Fire Wall Sorcerer, Mekuna's build guide and leveling guide combination video is still useful for any Sorcerer looking to speed through Sanctuary, with a spreadsheet detailing step-by-step leveling suggestions for the smoothest, most tailored leveling experience.
Rob2628
Follow Rob2628 on:
Well-known Barbarian player and Google Docs enjoyer, Rob2628 is always at the forefront of documenting various aspects of the game. Rob's leveling guide is as meticulous as his other write-ups, detailing everything from the recommended time to Temper your items to when you should attempt each Capstone dungeon. A fantastic general-purpose video for all classes, Rob provides both timestamped videos as well as written guides for those who prefer different mediums.
XP Games3
Follow XP Games on:
XP Games features a no-nonsense approach to their leveling guide for Season 5, jumping right into what you need to know to get started. In his video, he breaks down the most important things that you need to know to get started right away, and you can easily open this video in another tab or on a second monitor to listen along as you start your journey. The shortest video we've highlighted, it is the perfect companion for those who want a short, sweet, and to-the-point summary of what they need to do to get in, get out, and get leveling.
Rage Gaming Videos
Follow Rage Gaming on:
A less list-focused guide than others we're looking at, Rage Gaming Videos breaks down the key Patch Notes for Season 5 and how they apply to the leveling experience while also explaining the general leveling philosophy. With slick editing showcasing various changes in the Patch Notes and tooltips as relevant to their current topic, their video is very easy to follow along with. It's also one of the more simplified leveling strategies we've seen - Infernal Hordes will be immensely popular!
Cliptis
Follow Cliptis on:
With his calm and teacher-esque manner of speaking, Cliptis goes step by step through his own notes and showcases various elements in the game with detailed breakdowns. Particularly for those who are new to Diablo 4, Cliptis does a fantastic job detailing the various features in Diablo 4 in an easily digestible way, while veterans can learn new tips and tricks at the same time. Detailed timestamps and easy to read documents accompany this video, meaning new players and old hats alike will have everything they need in one go.
