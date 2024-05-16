Season 4 Gearing and Itemization Changes

One of Season 4's most anticipated features is a massive overhaul of the gearing and itemization system in Diablo 4. While Seasons 1-3 required players to return to town between every Nightmare Dungeon, spend significant amounts of time sorting through their inventory, save their maximum roll Legendary Aspects for the perfect drop, and pour millions of gold into Enchanting at the Occultist in the hopes of achieving their best Gear Affixes, Blizzard has addressed some of Diablo 4’s most tedious issues to streamline the gearing process in Patch 1.4.0.