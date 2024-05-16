This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season 4 Gearing and Itemization Changes
Wowhead's Patch 1.4 Gear and Itemization Changes Overview is now live, detailing the massive changes to Diablo 4's itemization introduced in Season 4: Loot Reborn.
Gear and Itemization Changes Guide in Patch 1.4
With nearly every aspect of gear and loot receiving at least moderate updates in Patch 1.4, we've put together a guide to explore the changes to Legendary Aspects, Uniques, Gear Affixes, the Codex of Power, and Gems, as well as the new Tempering and Masterworking systems.
One of Season 4's most anticipated features is a massive overhaul of the gearing and itemization system in Diablo 4. While Seasons 1-3 required players to return to town between every Nightmare Dungeon, spend significant amounts of time sorting through their inventory, save their maximum roll Legendary Aspects for the perfect drop, and pour millions of gold into Enchanting at the Occultist in the hopes of achieving their best Gear Affixes, Blizzard has addressed some of Diablo 4’s most tedious issues to streamline the gearing process in Patch 1.4.0.
Let us know what changes you're most excited about in the comments below!
