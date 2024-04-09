This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Season 4 Elixir Revamp - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 34 min ago
by
oxid3
The upcoming season of Diablo 4 has implemented changes in everything from itemization to class balance, and crafting systems are no different. Elixir changes were revealed on the PTR, and we're seeing a big upgrade to existing Elixirs and two brand-new Elixirs!
All previous versions of Elixirs have been replaced with versions that provide materials on use (such as
Potent Elixir of Cold Resistance
), and there are now just two tiers per Elixir (i.e.
Elixir of Cold Resistance
and
Elixir of Cold Resistance II
). This will help reduce the clutter of Elixirs in players' inventories that many kept around for the 5% experience bonus.
Previously, every single tier of an Elixir had a 5% experience bonus tied to it, and the effect of the Elixir would be the only scaling portion (i.e. Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance would increase Cold Resistance by +10%, maximum cold resistance by +2% and Heady Elixir of Cold Resistance increases Cold Resistance by +30%, Maximum Cold Resistance by +6%). The biggest change to existing Elixirs is the increase in bonus experience, from 5% to 8% from Tier 1 to Tier 2.
There are also two new Elixirs debuting in Season 4, and they look to be really interesting - and help give us a taste of that sweet, sweet speed at the sacrifice of the 2% bonus experience of a normal rank 2.
Are you excited about the new Elixir changes? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News