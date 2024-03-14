Season 4 Campfire Chat Announced for March 20 - Itemization Changes Available on "Day 1"

Blizzard

Get your first glimpse at sweeping changes coming to Diablo IV. On March 20, at 11 a.m. PDT, join community director Adam Fletcher, associate game designer Charles Dunn, lead live class designer Adam Jackson, and associate game director Joe Piepiora as they detail the massive itemization changes coming to Season 4. We’ll discuss how Affixes, item stats, the Codex of Power, and new in-game systems will change the way you slay and loot across both Seasonal and Eternal Realms. Additionally, there’ll be much more to share in the Campfire Chat for your first look at Season 4!

We’ll also detail how to access our first Public Test Realm (PTR) in Diablo IV, available to PC BattleNet users. This PTR allows you to get your first taste of the changes coming in Season 4. During the PTR, we’ll listen closely to your feedback to make adjustments before the Season arrives for all.

We’ll also hold a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live! Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.