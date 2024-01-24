This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season 3 Sorcerer Cosmetic - The Drowned Omen
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 43 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Barnacles, sea urchins, and salt-sprayed rope - this Sorcerer set is a sailor's dream, or nightmare!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Drowned Omen Prestige Sorcerer Cosmetics
Spiny sea urchins and barnacles cover the shoulders and back of this set - you can practically smell the sea air.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
