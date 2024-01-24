This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season 3 Rogue Cosmetic - Silent Crow
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Sanctuary doesn't have Batman, but it does have... Crowman? The Silent Crow set seems to be a bit of a vigilante based off its flavor text!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Silent Crow Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
Become vengeance - with feathers.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
