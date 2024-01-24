This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season 3 Barbarian Cosmetic - The Vanquished Elder
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 1 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Barbarians are getting a set with incredible lore potential - The Vanquished Elder's flavor text links back to the Siege of Sescheron by Baal in Diablo 2!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Vanquished Elder Prestige Barbarian Cosmetics
The searing scars on this armor burn with the fires of Hell - could this rended armor have been ruined by Baal himself?
Armor
Weapons
Markings
