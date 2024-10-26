This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Scrolls of Restoration From Dark Citadel Cache Rewards Increased - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
2 seconds ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard recently released a great quality-of-life improvement in Diablo 4 Season 6 -
Scroll of Restoration
from the weekly Dark Citadel caches can be earned more frequently in higher Torment difficulties!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 Patch Notes
Miscellaneous
The number of Scrolls of Restoration reward from the Dark Citadel Weekly cache has been increased. Previously, the reward was 1-2 on all Torment Difficulties.
Torment I: 1-2
Torment II: 2
Torment III: 2-3
Torment IV: 3
This change may appear minor, but the update nearly triples the potential
Scroll of Restoration
drop rates for playing Dark Citadel on higher Torment Tiers. Considering "bricking" items with undesirable Tempering Affixes has been a constant headache for players since the system's implementation, increasing the rate at which players can get their hands on the solution is huge! As the Dark Citadel is a once-per-week lockout, increasing the drop rates for key items obtainable from this content will go a long way toward helping alleviate this pain point.
Vessel of Hatred Overview The Dark Citadel in Diablo 4
How do you feel about this drop rate adjustment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News