Salvage Legendaries for Veiled Crystals in Season 4 - Diablo 4
Posted
1 hr 57 min ago
by
constvnt
Today’s Developer Liveblog covered new changes coming in Diablo 4's Season 4: Loot Reborn, including improvements to the amount of
Veiled Crystal
s yielded from Salvaging at the Blacksmith.
Season 4 Developer Liveblog
As the usefulness of Rare items has become a topic of conversation since the Gear Affix reduction announcement, players have expressed concerns about needing to pick up Rare items for
Veiled Crystal
. In an attempt to address this, Salvaging Legendary items will now grant the same amount of
Veiled Crystal
as Rare items. Sacred Legendaries will give twice as many
Veiled Crystal
as Rares and normal Legendaries when Salvaged, and Ancestral Legendaries will give three times as many.
Do you think this change will make crafting more streamlined? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
johnnyd2
on 2024-05-03T21:54:09-05:00
did they actually let you acquire legendary appearances through scrapping or other ways?
1
