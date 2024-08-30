This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Runewords Explained in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 - Everything You Need to Know
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 50 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard ended this week's
Developer Update Livestream
with an exciting surprise announcement -
Runes and Runewords
are coming to Diablo 4 in Patch 2.0! Runewords offer fun, game-changing effects by combining individual Runes to create something far greater than the sum of its parts.
Though Runewords in Diablo 4 are quite different from their Diablo 2 counterparts, Blizzard has promised that they will capture "the soul of Diablo 2 Runewords," so veterans of the series can expect to feel right at home mixing and matching various Runes together. Runes are a new socketable item coming to the game in Patch 2.0 that, when paired together, create Runewords. Unlike its predecessor, items in Diablo 4 have no more than two sockets, so this time around players will be selecting only two Runes to craft their Runewords - Runes of Ritual and Runes of Invocation. For a complete list of all Runewords in Patch 2.0, please refer to the following article:
All New Runewords in Patch 2.0
Crafting Runewords
Think of Runes of Ritual as the "prefix," while Runes of Invocation are the "suffix." The new Runeword system effectively allows players to craft their own spells with a series of if-then statements (ie:
if
this happens,
then
that happens) - another way to look at this system is a series of causes and effects. Runes of Ritual determine the action players must execute to cause the Runeword to trigger, and Runes of Invocation determine its effect. For example, the Ritual Rune YUL reads: "Cast a Skill with a Cooldown" and the Invocation Rune GAR reads: "Gain Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds" - by combining these two Runes, players can create the Runeword YulGar, as shown below.
Additionally, there are several Rune-specific rules that players will want to keep in mind when crafting Runewords:
Runeword Rules
Runes are tradable
Runes are stored in the new "Socketable" inventory tab
Runes stack in the player inventory
Players may only equip 2 Runewords at a time, and no rune may be equipped twice.
Offering & Overflow
Equipped Runewords generate and expend a new resource called Offering. Every Rune of Ritual generates a set amount of Offering every time a player satisfies the requirements of that specific Rune. For example, the BAC Rune reads: "Gain: 50 Offering. Travel 5 Meters", so a player who travels 10 meters while equipped with a Runeword that includes the BAC Rune would have generated 100 total Offering.
Generating Offering isn't worth much if you're not spending it, and that's where Runes of Invocation come in - the Yang to a Ritual Rune's Yin. Every Invocation Rune requires a set amount of Offering before its effects will trigger. For example, the JAH Rune reads: "Requires: 500 Offering. Cooldown: 2 seconds", so a player who generates 1000 Offering would meet the requirements of the JAH Rune twice - leading to another new mechanic, Overflow.
Overflow is a Runeword mechanic that allows players to benefit from generating more Offering than a Rune of Invocation typically requires - most Invocation Runes receive bonus effects when Overflowing with excess Offering. In the example above, a player who generates 1000 Offering to power a JAH Runeword would receive some sort of bonus effect - perhaps a lower Rune Cooldown.
Cross-Class Skills
Just like its predecessor, Diablo 4's Runewords are capable of granting players access to certain cross-class Skills - a Barbarian's
Challenging Shout
or the Druid's
Petrify
, for example. However, unlike its predecessor, most cross-class abilities in Diablo 4 are invoked automatically upon meeting the Offering requirements for the equipped Rune of Invocation. As of Patch 2.0, two class Skills and one class-specific Legendary Aspect from every class will be available via Runewords, and some are even enhanced versions of the ability! The following cross-class Skills are available in Patch 2.0:
Barbarian
Challenging Shout
War Cry
Earthquake, ie:
Earthquake Aspect
Druid
Earthen Bulwark
Petrify
Dancing Bolts, ie:
Lightning Dancer's Aspect
Necromancer
Decrepify
Iron Maiden
Desecrated Ground, ie:
Blood-soaked Aspect
Rogue
Concealment
Dark Shroud
Stun Grenades, ie:
Aspect of Surprise
Sorcerer
Frost Nova
Teleport
Meteorites, ie:
Aspect of Armageddon
Spiritborn
Pestilent Swarm
Blizzard has stated that in addition to accessing cross-class abilities, every class can use Runewords to enhance their
own
Skill effectiveness, because Runewords will always use the
best available version
of an ability. This means that a Druid that has unlocked both and would benefit from both when using a YOM Rune that reads: "Evoke the Druid's
Petrify
, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them."
A Barbarian evoking the Druid Ultimate Skill,
Petrify
.
The 45 Runes being introduced in Patch 2.0 will provide players with tons of flexibility in deciding how to craft their own Runewords, and the sheer number of possibilities available is sure to excite even the most hardened build theorycrafters! Sheer fun factor aside, access to cross-class abilities is likely one of the most interesting boons players can receive from Runewords, and we expect that Runewords will have a significant impact on most builds.
Keep in mind, all players playing on the 2.0 PTR will be able to collect and experiment with Runes and Runewords, but once the patch goes live, only players with the Vessel of Hatred Expansion will be able to access this feature.
All New Runewords in Patch 2.0 Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 Notes Patch 2.0 Dev Update Summary
What do you think about Diablo 4's upcoming Runeword system, and which cross-class Skills are you most excited to harness? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
