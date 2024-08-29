Runewords Are Coming To Diablo 4 - Vessel of Hatred Exclusive

This expansion is looking more like a revamp of the game that we always wanted D4 to be.Good @#$%.
Is blizzard going to sell us something they said was going to come out with the game itself? is that a Good-ol'-blizz move? Are we surprised? Are we going to buy it anyways?
What ever happened to just getting good drops?You cant just kill demons and get cool stuff. No you have to kill stuff, wait for a drops with 3 perfect stat drops, temper it (hope for the best), masterwork it (and hope for the best) and now you have to rune word *!@# as well?I get that people like crafting, but its such a let down to just getting good drops.
they can not turn back time and make D4 better on a d2 level with this. Relict of the past let go of it and bring new mechanics