Runeword Changes for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred and Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Galx
In the Vessel of Hatred Season 6
Livestream
, Blizzard announced numerous changes to Runes and Runewords. Although Associate Class Designer Anthony Austwick led us through the Rune changes and the reasons for them, it became a panel discussion between several developers when it came to the reasons why these changes were made. The two main reasons were:
Legendary Runes were very powerful and resulted in players using a small subset of them.
Magic and Rare Runes were too underpowered and therefore underutilized.
Going forward, the Devs want to put more emphasis on the utility of Runes. They want every Rune you find to be compelling, something you want to immediately try out. The runes that were removed failed to meet the Blizzard goal to "condense the fun," defined as taking power from both the top and bottom to achieve the result. The overall goal is to make character progression feel rewarding at all levels.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.01/2.02 Notes Pre-Launch Dev Update Summary
During the Livestream, Blizzard showed a few examples of the changes being made, as shown in the screenshot. Not all of these changes were simple adjustments to damage or duration. For example, the Druid
Petrify
ability called by the Yom Rune is losing its Critical Strike damage as a default part of the skill, moving instead to the Prime modifier - meaning no other class besides Druid can gain the Critical Strike Damage bonus. To compensate, the Devs have added 100 Resource gain to the base Petrify. Because Yom calls the base Petrify skill, the Rune's damage will decrease, but players will receive 100 Resource instead.
Among the overall changes, the following runes have had their icons updated to match their Diablo 2 predecessors: Ohm, Thul, Vex, Lum, Jah, and Tal. The remaining changes given in the Livestream and subsequent Patch Notes are detailed below.
Runes of Ritual
Feo, Rare
Gain: 1000 Offering.
Become Injured or Crowd Controlled (Cooldown:
20
10 seconds).
Kaa, Rare
(Removed)
Gain: 2 Offering.
Lose 1% of your Maximum Life.
Lith, Legendary
Gain: 25 Offering.
Stand still for 0.3 seconds.
Stand still while fighting for 0.3 seconds.
Don't walk or evade.
Moni, Magic
Gain:
10
15 Offering.
Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.2 seconds)
Poc, Rare
Gain:
2
5 Offering.
Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource.
Ur, Magic
(Removed)
Gain: 10 Offering.
Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies.
Yax, Magic
Gain:
100
200 Offering.
Drink a Healing Potion.
Runes of Invocation
Ceh, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Summon Multiple Wolves) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds.
Increases Wolf Attack damage
14%
30%.
Increases Leap damage
14%
50%.
Eom, Legendary
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldowns) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Reduce your active Cooldowns by
0.25
0.1 seconds.
Jah, Legendary
Requires:
500
400 Offering Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer's
Teleport
, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.
Kry, Rare
Requires:
500
300 Offering Cooldown: 3 Seconds.
Evoke the Spiritborn's , dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.
Lac, Rare
Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Barbarian's
Challenging Shout
, reducing your damage taken. Duration
6
3 seconds.
Met, Magic
(Removed)
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
You leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for 3 seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.
Ner, Rare
Requires:
700
600 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 6 Seconds.
Evoke the Rogue's , gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.
Ohm, Legendary
Requires:
500
600 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
Evoke the Barbarian's
War Cry
, increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.
Grants Berserking.
Note: Grants Berserking to Barbarians only now.
Ono, Magic
(Removed)
Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Bolts Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.
Qua, Rare
Requires:
400
50 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Restore an Evade charge and gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 30%.
Que, Rare
Requires:
800
300 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 second.
Evoke the Druid's
Earthen Bulwark
, granting yourself a Barrier.
Note: Changed to base Earthen Bulwark.
Tal, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Swarms Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing
100%
150% skill damage to enemies.
Teb, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Necromancer's , counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.
Rune version now deals 300% of base damage.
Ton, Magic
Requires:
25
20 Offering (Overflow: Increased Meteorites Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Sorcerer's
Meteor
, dealing
50%
260% skill damage to enemies.
Tun, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Grenades Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing
20%
260% skill damage to enemies.
Vex, Legendary
Requires:
400
1,000 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.
Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds.
Xan, Legendary
Requires:
700
900 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.
Yom, Legendary
Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 5 Seconds.
Evoke the Druid's
Petrify
, Stunning enemies and
increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them
gaining 100 Resource.
Zec, Rare
Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldown) Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by
4
2 seconds.
According to Blizzard, Runes will have ongoing changes, but keep in mind that only players who have the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion can find and use Runes.
What do you think of these changes to Runes? Do you have a favorite combination that is impossible now? What Runewords are you most looking forward to? Share your views about Runewords in the Comments below!
