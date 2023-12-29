This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rogue Unique Tier List Now Live - Lucky Luciano's S Tier Picks
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 27 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Just because Season 2 is winding down doesn't mean players aren't searching for the best possible upgrades for their characters before the next Season begins. Rogues in particular have so much gear to choose from when looking at Unique items - so Lucky Luciano ranked Rogue Uniques from best to worst to give players the rundown on their options, and now there's a companion guide for his video!
Whether you're looking for information on if a particular Unique is good for your build, or need information to know which items give you the best odds of tackling content like the Abattoir of Zir, Lucky's Rogue Unique Items Tier List has you covered. Ranked on how useful the base items are, their affixes, their Unique Aspects, and how well they work with top-tier builds, this list will have you kitted out in the best possible gear in no time.
To see the full, interactive Rogue Unique Items Tier List Companion Guide, take a look at Lucky Luciano's Rogue Unique Items Tier List Video Companion Guide for more information.
This Rogue Unique Item Tier List Companion is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.2.3, as well as Lucky Luciano's video. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, changes may occur - but don't worry, Lucky has you covered. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Lucky Luciano's Rogue Unique Items Tier List - Companion Guide Lucky Luciano's Rogue Unique Item Tier List Video on YouTube
Which Unique do you think works best with your Rogue? Let us know in the comments below!
