Rogue Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

Blizzard

1 New Skill for Each Class

Dance of Knives : While Channeling, gain 20% increased Movement Speed, 10% Dodge chance, and launch knives at nearby enemies, each dealing 42% Weapon damage.



Enhanced Dance of Knives: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges.

While Channeling, gain 20% increased Movement Speed, 10% Dodge chance, and launch knives at nearby enemies, each dealing 42% Weapon damage. Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges. Methodical Dance of Knives: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped.

When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped. Disciplined Dance of Knives: Dance of Knives Slows enemies hit by 25% for 3 seconds. Each Knife has a 20% chance to pierce the enemy.

5 New Passives for Each Class

Target Practice: Your Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills is increased by 3/6/9%.

Balestra: Gain 4/8/12% increased Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade.

Evasive: After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.

Unto Dawn: Your Ultimate skills deal 15/30/45% increased damage.

Alchemical Admixture : Dealing 3 different types of non-physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.

Game Additions

Affixes



Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons

Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons +20% Critical Strike Chance

+20% Lucky Hit Chance

+20% Movement Speed

+2 to Core Skills

Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.

Affixes



Inherent: +1 to All Passives

Inherent: +1 to All Passives +111 All Stats

+222 Maximum Life

+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

11.1% Resource Generation

If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.

Affixes



Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies

Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies +444 Maximum Life

+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking

+444.4% Damage Over Time

Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking

Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

Base Skill: Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing 42% damage. You gain 20% Movement Speed and 10% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives.

Enhanced Dance: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges.

Methodical Dance: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped.

Disciplined Dance: Each Dance of Knives knife Slows enemies by 25% for 3 seconds and has a 20% chance to pierce.

Key Passive: Dealing 3 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.

3/6/9% Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills

4/8/12% Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade.

After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.

Your Ultimate skills deal 15/30/45% increased damage.

Affixes



Inherent: +X% Shadow Resistance

Inherent: +X% Shadow Resistance Inherent: +X% Resistance to All Elements

+X% Critical Strike Chance

+X% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

X% Cooldown Reduction

+X to

Casting increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33 for 3-6 seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.

When entering Stealth, create a cloud that deals (600-780% of Weapon Damage) Poison damage over 6 seconds.

Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance when hitting or killing a Frozen enemy to create an ice splinter that fires away from them dealing (25%-50% of Weapon Damage) Cold damage and Chilling for 20-30%.

Knives from Dance of Knives have a 50% chance to shatter into 6 shards of metal on hit, dealing 100-120% Physical damage. Dance of Knives now spends Combo Points, granting up to 3 additional Charges that can exceed the Maximum.

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Waves to Cast Twice

Cleaves for +X% Damage

Renamed to Marksman Augments — Basic to better reflect its existing contents

Renamed to Marksman Augments — Core to better reflect its existing contents

Danse Macabre: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Skill by 50%.

Assassin: +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies, +4% Maximum Life

Acrobat: +2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity

Skulker: +2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity

Giant Killer: +16% Damage to Elites, +3% Resistance to All Elements

: 4.5% Damage reduction from Close Enemies, +12% Damage to Close Enemies

: 6% Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies, +15% Damage to Distant Enemies

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Previous: While is active you gain 20% Movement speed.

Now: While Blade Shift is active you gain 20% Movement speed. Moving through enemies refreshes its duration.

Previous: Moving through enemies while blade shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through 3 enemies your next blade shift will daze enemies for 2 seconds.

Now: Casting a skill that isn't empowers your next Blade Shift to deal 100% more damage.

Previous: Damaging an enemy with stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.

Now: Shadow Step deals 200% more damage. Casting Shadow Step reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.

Now also grants Unhindered.

Previous: The Skill that breaks always makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Now: The Skill that breaks Concealment is always a Critical Strike and makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Previous: The Skill that breaks will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Now: Casting Concealment grants 10% Dodge Chance and increases the Movement Speed bonus to 60% for 5 seconds.

Previous: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after Casting .

Now: You gain Stealth and Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone.

Baseline: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

Previous: If kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 12 seconds.

Now: Enemies that resist Death Trap's pull in are hit again for 120% of Death Trap's damage.

Baseline first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Previous: ' first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Now: Rain of Arrows deals 40% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Tooltip now states: Gain a bonus based on the weapons used in your attack.

Now scales from 15% of Damage to Close rather than 10% of Damage vs Crowd Controlled.

Energy regen while moving increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Now gains damage to Basic skills along with Agility/Subterfuge while the buff is active.

Previous: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 62% of the damage to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize's damage is increased by 120% of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.

Now: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing damage to them and surrounding enemies. 's damage is increased by 120% of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.

Now counts for Channeled Cutthroat Skills.

Now only removes stacks when casting Marksman skills.

Previous: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight.

Now: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight. While Inner Sight is full, you gain 21-30% increased damage.

Now gives resistance on casting cast rather than when breaking stealth.

Previous: Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 5-15% dodge chance for 2 seconds.

Now: Dealing direct damage with a non-Agility Skill after casting an Agility skill grants Stealth for 2 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 10-18% dodge chance for 2 seconds.

Grenades now drop on your target if exiting Stealth with .

+X% Chance for to Consume No Charges

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Duration

+X% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice

Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Waves to Cast Twice

Damage removed from Recipe.

Now applies its damage bonus against Bosses.

Outlaw (replacing )



Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Dexterity Now: (Outlaw) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity





Previous: +15% Imbued Damage / +10% Non-physical Damage

Previous: +15% Imbued Damage / +10% Non-physical Damage Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity

Now: (Concoction) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Dexterity

Surgical (replacing )



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity Now: (Surgical) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage

Now: (Haven) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Artificer (replacing )



Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Slowed Enemies / +10 Dexterity

Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Slowed Enemies / +10 Dexterity Now: (Artificer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Now: (Deviant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Ensnarement (replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +10 Dexterity

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +10 Dexterity Now: (Ensnarement) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +100 Armor / +4% Potion Healing

Now: (Cunning) 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +3% Resistance to All Elements

Essential (replacing )



Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +10 Dexterity Now: (Essential) +14% Core Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Dexterity

Now: (Punishment) +10% Physical Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +16% Damage to Elites

Now: (Targeted) +14% Core Damage / +16% Damage to Elites

Deliverance (replacing )



Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Dexterity

Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Dexterity Now: (Deliverance) +35% Ultimate Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage

Now: (Training) 4% Maximum Life / +10% Poison Resistance

Misery (replacing )



Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity Now: (Misery) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite

Now: (Revitalize) +4% Healing Received / +20 Armor

(replacing )



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity Now: (Fundamentals) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +35% Basic Damage / +10% Damage

Now: (Lawless) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Removed from Grigoire



Rogue





Rogue













Rogue











now drops for Necromancers from Grigoire.

Mjölnic Ring moved from Grigoire to Lord Zir.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the legendary node could affect non-critical strike damage.

Fixed an issue where used with couldn't fire through Chilling Winds.

Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.All ClassesHeir of Perdition - Mythic Unique HelmPowerShroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest ArmorPowerShattered Vow - Mythic Unique PolearmPowerNew Recipe Sharpened FinesseTempering Recipe has been split into two recipes- DayAll class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.Dance of Knives - Cutthroat Agility Skill - 6 Charges, 1 second Charge CooldownAlchemical AdmixtureTarget PracticeBalestraEvasiveUnto DawnPitfighter's Gull - Unique RingPowerAspect of Poisonous Clouds: Offensive AspectShards: Offensive AspectAspect of Star Shards: Offensive AspectAgile Augments - New Weapon RecipeAssassin Augments - New Weapon RecipeWarped Augments - New Weapon RecipeBasic Augments — RogueCore Augments — RogueLegendary NodeRare Nodes'sAll Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.Basic Augments - RogueCore Augments - RogueAgile AugmentsAssassin AugmentsOther Tempering Changes:GlyphStarter BoardBoardConcoction (replacing )BoardHaven (replacing )BoardDeviant (replacing )Board(replacing )BoardPunishment (replacing )(replacing )Board(replacing )BoardRevitalize (replacing )Board(replacing )Loot UpdatesAll Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.Removed from Lord ZirAll ClassesRemoved from Beast in the IceAll ClassesAddedMovedGameplay