Rogue Class Changes Diablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 - Dance of Knives Buffed, Victimize Buffed
Diablo IV
Posted
43 minutes ago
by
silec
The Victimize Key Passive and the Dance of Knives Core Skill are just two of the buffs Rogues receive in the Midseason Patch for Diablo 4 Season 6 - take a look!
DIablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes Rogue Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Mythic Unique Items
Shattered Vow
+400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% Damage Over Time Duration.
Andariel's Visage
Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%.
Unique Items
Penitent Greaves
Chill per second is now 3 times higher.
Endurant Faith
Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Bold Chieftain's Aspect
Maximum active Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 70%.
Aspect of Adaptability
Both effects now apply to Basic Skills even when they are not Cast, such as the free
Storm Strike
triggered from
Greatstaff of the Crone
.
Rogue
Skills
Invigorating Strike
Base damage increased from 35% to 45%.
Forceful Arrow
Base damage increased from 22% to 33%.
Twisting Blades
Base damage increased from 54% to 70%.
Penetrating Shot
Base damage increased from 70% to 95%.
Before: When cast with full Energy,
Penetrating Shot
will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will also be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.
Now: When cast with full Energy,
Penetrating Shot
will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will take 50% increased damage and be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.
Developer's Note: The tooltip for in-game will soon be updated to show that Elite enemies take multiplicative damage.
Flurry
Base damage increased from 130% to 150%.
Energy cost reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Rapid Fire
Base damage increased from 33% to 40%.
Critical Strike Chance per shot increased from 5% to 7.5%.
Dash
Base damage increased from 40% to 65%.
Dance of Knives
Added that damage is increased by Attack Speed in the tooltip.
Improved the distance tracking.
Base damage increased from 64% to 86%. Note that these percentages relate to when a one-handed weapon is equipped.
Smoke Grenade
Cooldown reduced from 13 to 10 seconds.
Base damage increased from 45% to 90%.
This skill now properly maintains the buff for 5 seconds after casting, regardless of whether you leave Stealth while it is active.
Tooltip updated for clarity.
Shadow Imbuement
Damage to single enemies when the infection expires increased from 40% to 60%.
Passives
Deadly Venom
Damage increased from 3/6/9% to 6/12/18%.
Exploit
Damage increased from 6/12/18% to 8/16/24%.
Key Passives
Victimize
The explosion from Victimize can happen much more frequently than before.
Damage scaling increased from 120% to 150%.
Alchemical Admixture
Potency scaling increased from 20% to 40%.
Fewer non-physical damage types are required to gain this benefit, reduced from 3 to 2.
Precision
Damage scaling increased from 15% to 20%.
Close Quarters Combat
Damage scaling increased from 15% to 25%.
Momentum
Damage per stack increased from 5% to 6%.
Exposure
Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 40%.
Stun Grenade damage increased from 40% to 80%.
Unique Items
Windforce
Damage bonus when activated increased from double to triple damage.
Condemnation
Core damage increased from 20-40% to 50-70%.
Pitfighter's Gull
Critical Strike Damage increased from 33% to 45%.
Asheara's Khanjar
Damage cap increased from 20-40% to 30-50%.
Scoundrel's Kiss
Damage increased from 15-35% to 35-55%.
Legendary Aspects
Bladedancer's Aspect
Damage increased from 40-60% to 60-80%.
Paragon
Leyrana's Instinct
Damage cap while Inner Sight's gauge is full increased from 35% to 60%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where imbuements would not update the damage type dealt with
Shadow Step
.
Fixed an issue where the bonus from was immediately removed after Stealth broke.
