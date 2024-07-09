This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Rob2628 Shares Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Feedback
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 40 min ago
by
Arktane
Diablo Content Creator,
Rob2628
, has recently stepped forward to talk about the state of Diablo 4's fifth Season based on the gameplay and available information from the Public Test Realm. In addition to writing
a summary of his feedback
, Rob has also posted
a video
going over his thoughts in greater detail.
While some changes coming in Season 5 are quite welcome additions such as the many
new Uniques
and new
Legendary Aspects
, and improvements to UI with the new Floating Combat Text toggles or new
Mythic Unique color scheme
, there are many contentious design decisions that both Rob and Diablo community have taken notice of.
Rob2628 has gone into great detail with several topics, including the PTR itself and how the playerbase engages with the content available for testing, the new Infernal Hordes Endgame content, general gameplay changes, quality of life, Class balancing though adjusting scaling Damage Multipliers such as Blood Rage or Hemorrhage and of course - Barbarians! Below are excerpts of Rob's feedback for Blizzard.
Rob2628's PTR Feedback
PTR & Our Ability to Test
Fixing these would greatly increase the amount of players that are willing to test for free & write feedback as well as drastically improve the quality of such feedback & generally just a more positive attitude towards the PTR.
Instant access to ALL new Uniques
Access to Masterwork materials
Unlock all Temper Manuals
Codex of Power fully unlocked
Ability to import your LIVE character to the PTR (like in D3)
Rob2628's Infernal Hordes Feedback
Season Theme - Infernal Hordes
Great graphics & actually some challenging waves (DPS wise), but I feel like it is missing the FUN part. Here are the main problems I felt & possible suggestions:
Waves
Feels like you are stuck there for way too long. Instead of a fixed timer make it speed up based on kill speed or reduce the time the whole event takes
Make it easier to skip the low tiers/levels if you are powerful (maybe even skip entire waves if you kill fast & get an Aether multiplier similar to a kill streak)
More impactful modifiers that CHANGE the way you play (Lilith spawns / a random Shrines appears / Elites get extra affixes / World Boss or Goblins appear with big reward etc.)
Boss Fight
It was not very noticeable when Bosses empowered each other - maybe they could get extra abilities or grow bigger in size
The "5 different bosses" were barely noticeable. I think they all need a stronger identity that you can feel while fighting them
They feel like damage sponges rather than hard bosses - reduce health but make actual mechanics you are encouraged to dodge/change gameplay
Rewards
Significantly increase the rewards - It is in no way time efficient for farming. Example Ideas:
100% for a 2 GA affix item out of the 250 Aether chest
Chance for an uber Unique or Spark
Reward on first Tier 8 completion like guaranteed Spark etc
More Crafting Materiels & a good chunk of Angelbreath
Let Aether transfer to the next Hordes run
If you wish to read the rest of Rob2628's feedback notes, you can find them at the link below!
Rob2628's Season 5 Feedback Notes:
Rob2628's Feedback Notes for Diablo 4 Season 5
Balancing Solo vs Group Play in Diablo 4 Changes Coming to Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4 Season 5
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Tryndis
on 2024-07-09T11:39:33-05:00
So it's come down to using literally anyone's videos for content because game died at launch?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News