Rob2628 Clears The Pit Tier 150 With a Support Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 4





1 day later & it is DONE 🔥 PIT Tier 150 clear in under 10 minutes without Holy Bolt Elixir. We got a new achievement & title unlocked! Total of 3 weeks since Season 4 in #DiabloIV started.



I certainly welcome the challenge, but the Boss fight is a huge issue & frustration point imo. Currently we can only hope to defeat 1 boss out of 11 and have to "fish". While we can complete the run itself in 2-3 minutes, even the best boss possible still takes us about 7-10 minutes to kill. That ratio seems quite off.



This is not only a problem in party play, but also very present for solo players when pushing into the high pit levels! Hoping to see some adjustment or power shift from the boss to the elites & monsters in the future.



