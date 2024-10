Earn Ghoulish Goodies by Logging In

Each day from October 29–November 1 at noon, PT, a cobweb-covered Cosmetic straight from Sarat’s Lair can be claimed as a complimentary gift from the in-game Shop.

October 29: The Recluse’s Host Mount

The Recluse’s Host Mount October 30: Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy

Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy October 31: Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy

Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy November 1: Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor

Any missed Cosmetics can be retroactively claimed by logging in before they disappear from the Shop on November 5, 12 p.m. PT.