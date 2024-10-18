This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Realmwalker Event Receives Numerous Buffs in Patch 2.0.3 - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 15 min ago
by
Arktane
In Patch 2.0.3 of Diablo 4, the Realmwalker Seasonal Event has been buffed and bug-fixed in a myriad of ways that address some of the main pain points players have identified.
The buffs are mainly focused on either the enemy spawns surrounding the Realmwalker, or the Movement Speed of the Realmwalker itself, which were previously called too low and too slow by players.
By increasing the number of spawns, increasing the Realmwalker's speed, and removing one of the Hatred Spires in Nahantu, players should find that the Realmwalker events don't drag on for nearly as long.
The following changes have been implemented for the Realmwalker event:
Realmwalker no longer reduces spawns if only one person is following it.
Increased max spawns allowed at a time to 20, previously 15.
Increased the base movement speed of the Realmwalker by around 15%.
Every time you kill a wave of Bloodbound Guardians, the Realmwalker’s movespeed increases by 10%. For example: If you kill all 3 waves of Bloodbound Guardians, the Realmwalker will move 30% faster, in addition to the 15% base increase.
The Realmwalker now has a low chance to summon a Treasure Goblin.
Removed 1 Hatred Spire from the Ritual phase of the event in Nahantu. Three Hatred Spires will still spawn when the event occurs in Estuar, the continent home to the 5 Regions of Diablo IV’s base game.
Removed the Hatred Rising icon from the map. Players will now find the Realmwalker via the event icon.
Various miscellaneous changes to make the event progress quicker.
Fixed an issue where Bloodbound Guardians spawned during the Realmwalker encounter could still damage the boss after it was defeated.
Do you think that the Realmwalker event was fast enough before? Do you think there should be even more enemy spawns to make the beginning of the event more challenging? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
