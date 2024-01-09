Ray Tracing Coming to Diablo 4 This March





Diablo IV Ray Tracing Launching This March



Since launch in June 2023, Diablo IV GeForce RTX gamers have been accelerating performance by 2.5X on average at 4K, thanks to the inclusion of DLSS 3. And with NVIDIA Reflex, system latency was reduced by up to 67%, for the most responsive gameplay possible.



In March, all new and existing content will look even better thanks to the addition of 3 ray-traced effects. Armor, water, windows, and other suitably reflective surfaces will now feature accurate, realistic ray-traced reflections and ray-traced transparent reflections, making battles in Sanctuary even more spectacular. Additionally, the many shadows of Diablo IV will be enhanced with ray tracing, adding extra detail, depth and fidelity to all scenes.







In the meantime, GeForce NOW members will soon be able to stream Diablo IV from the cloud — even without upgraded hardware — with GeForce NOW. Ultimate members will be able to stream at up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second with support for NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex technology, and experience the action even on low-powered devices.



For more details about the Diablo IV ray tracing update, stay tuned to GeForce.com.