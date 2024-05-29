This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rapid Fire Bugged in Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1 - Scoundrel's Kiss Unique
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Patch 1.4.1 has gone live, and an interesting new bug has surfaced - a Rogue’s
Rapid Fire
appears to have a mind of its own when paired with
Scoundrel's Kiss
. According to Blizzard, Patch 1.4.1 “fixed an issue where
Rapid Fire
used with the
Scoundrel's Kiss
Unique Ring had a further range than intended, allowing enemies to be damaged and defeated off-screen” - but now arrows aren't behaving like players would expect.
The previous iteration of
Scoundrel's Kiss
turned
Rapid Fire
into a powerful close range nuke, but Blizzard aims to have the ability feel more like a “mortar skill” that maintains its strength when fired from range. However, the intended effect appears to have missed the mark slightly, as the changes have made this Unique feel incredibly clunky. Instead of following a player’s mouse cursor like it’s supposed to, lobbed shots appear to pick new targets on a whim seemingly at random. This behavior can be seen clearly in this YouTube video posted by community member
MrThatguy1451
.
Thankfully, Blizzard has been working hard to iron out bugs, so this is likely something that Rogues will only have to deal with for a short while. Keep an eye out for updates as we learn more about this odd bug, but Rapid Fire Rogues may want to consider trying out a new build until this issue is resolved!
D4 Season 4 Best Rogue Builds Diablo 4 Rogue Class Overview
