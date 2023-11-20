This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rain of Arrows Rogue Endgame Guide Now Live - Diablo 4 Season 2
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 27 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Looking for a different flavor of endgame build to try out during the Mother's Blessing XP event? Take a look at our Rain of Arrows Rogue!
Mother's Blessing XP Bonus Now Live
Rain of Arrows Rogue
The Rain of Arrows Rogue wants to cast one thing as much as possible - and if you guessed that one thing is , you're absolutely right. By utilizing , we're triple-Imbuing every cast, so it stands to reason that every other skill in this build is really just to support our death from above. If you've been itching to use an Ultimate skill but couldn't justify adding one to another build, this may just be the playstyle for you.
To learn more about the Rain of Arrows Rogue build, check out our Diablo 4 Rain of Arrows Rogue Build Guide!
These arrows are blocking out the sun - and we're fighting in the shade.
The Rain of Arrows Rogue is a fast-paced Ultimate spamming build. and combine to enable players to utilize to devastating effect, utilizing all Imbuements at once and repeatedly reducing cooldowns through various means so that we can let our arrows block out the sun. serves as the primary damage skill, while buffed by Imbuements mops up any single-target issues players may come across. The build's Aspects are all tailored around these Imbuement interactions, supercharging abilities even further to rain down the hate.
If you'd like to learn more about the Rain of Arrows Rogue, be sure to check out the links below!
Overview
Skills and Rotation
Paragon and Glyphs
Gear and BiS
Gems and Consumables
Vampiric Powers Season 2
Leveling
