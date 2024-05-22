This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
PSA: 'Salvage All Items' Option Now Breaks Down Legendaries and Uniques
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Diablo 4 Season 4 has implemented a truly massive amount of changes - from
Tempering
to
Greater Affixes
to
The Pit
and more! However, some changes are smaller and less noticeable - until tragedy strikes the unwitting.
Best Endgame Builds for Diablo 4 Season 4 Season 4 Gearing and Itemization Changes
Blizzard has made a small change to the Blacksmith's Item Salvaging feature that can be ruinous for unaware players - by pressing the option to Salvage All Items, the Blacksmith will now
also salvage Legendary and Unique Items
. Previously, this option would only salvage all Rare, Magic, and Common quality items. There will be a confirmation window upon selecting this option, but it can be incredibly easy to click through the window while not paying attention.
In order to keep the gear that you're using safe, it is recommended to mark all of your equipped gear as a
Favorite
. This tag will prevent the items from being accidentally destroyed when salvaging! This can be done with either the Space Bar for PC users, the X button for Xbox users, and Square for Playstation Users.
Look for the blue bookmark icon at the top left of your gear to know it's all safe!
Hopefully, this will help prevent a disastrous outcome when taking your hard-earned loot to the Blacksmith. Do you have any horror stories of losing precious loot in games? Let us know in the comments so we can press F to pay our respects.
