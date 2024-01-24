This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
PS5 Gatehall Map Issue Requires Client Patch - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 59 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With Season 3 finally live, some players are experiencing some rather annoying bugs. While there are few progress-ending bugs such as the
Drums of the Vault issue which was recently fixed
, other, less critical bugs have reared their heads - and they can be quite annoying.
One in particular affects those players on the PS5, and it causes The Gatehall map to be missing in the map interface. Instead of being able to navigate with ease, all walls are missing - which can make running around the winding halls frustrating. Thankfully, Diablo Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher has stated that Blizzard is aware of the bug and is working on a fix. Unfortunately, that fix will require a client patch, meaning whatever the bug is, it's not able to simply be hotfixed away.
While there isn't yet a date announced for when this patch and fix will occur, Blizzard will likely keep players in the loop. Until then, hang in there PS5 players!
