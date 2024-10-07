This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Prepare for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred with Our New Spiritborn Guides!
Diablo IV
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The release of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is upon us! To celebrate, we've released a series of new Guides to help you learn about the newest class coming to Diablo 4 - the Spiritborn!
Diablo 4 Spiritborn Class Overview
This mysterious addition to the Diablo 4 class lineup is a native of the game's newest Region, Nahantu. Deep in these jungles, the Spiritborn becomes one with nature and communes with the animal spirits, employing them to help fight against the forces of darkness.
Spiritborn Skills in Diablo 4
The Spiritborn uses a variety of Skills, which call upon the spirits of the Gorilla, Eagle, Jaguar, and Centipede. Players will be able to mix and match different animal spirit Skills within their arsenal to take on different challenges or complement their preferred playstyle.
Each spirit animal and spirit animal combination comes with its own bonuses, such as the Gorilla focusing on defensives, or the Centipede excelling at damage over time. Players can choose to focus on Skills that enhance one animal spirit, or create hybrid builds that empower two or more spirits, the choice is yours!
Spiritborn Skills Overview
Spiritborn Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4
As with every class in Diablo 4, the Spiritborn can use Legendary Aspects on their equipment to enhance or alter their abilities. Many of these Aspects can be earned from completing Dungeons, while others can only drop out in the open world.
Check out our full Guide on Spiritborn Legendaries to learn where each of these Aspects can be found in Vessel of Hatred!
Diablo 4 Spiritborn Legendary Aspects Guide
Spiritborn Unique Items in Diablo 4
In addition to powerful Legendary Aspects, Unique Items can also offer build-defining features for the Spiriborn class! In addition to General Uniques that are useable by any class, Spiritborn is receiving 15 class-specific Unique Items in addition to one Mythic Unique -
Nesēkēm, the Herald
!
These Unique items will be automatically updated in our database once Vessel of Hatred goes live, and will continue to automatically adjust whenever the game is patched. Check out our Spiritborn Unique Items Guide to learn where all of these items can be found!
Spiritborn Unique Items Guide
Spiritborn Temper Manuals in Diablo 4
Along with Legendary Aspects and Unique items, Spiritborn will also be able to enhance their gear with Temper Manuals. These Manuals will offer a variety of options to increase damage, reduce incoming damage, shorten Cooldowns, and increase Mobility!
Make sure to check out our Spiritborn Temper Manuals Guide, so that you can plan ahead and create the ultimate Spiritborn build!
Spiritborn Temper Manuals and Tempering Affixes Guide
Spiritborn Spirit Hall Class Mechanic in Diablo 4
Finally, the Spiritborn's exclusive class mechanic is called the Spirit Hall. Similar to the Druid's Spirit Boon mechanic, Spirirtborn players will be able to select a Primary and Secondary spirit animal to strengthen and define their build!
Centipede
Primary
Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2.5% and Slows them by 10% for 3 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times.
All Skills are now also Centipede Skills.
Gorilla
Secondary
Maximum
Resolve
increased by 2.
When you have at least 5 stacks of
Resolve
, you are
Unstoppable
.
To see all of the Primary and Secondary options for each spirit animal, make sure to check out our Spiritborn Spirit Hall Guide!
Spiritborn Class Mechanic Guide - Spirit Hall System
How do you plan on building your Spiritborn in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred? Let us know your build ideas in the comments down below!
